Neighborhood holds parade to honor Kate Nixon

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Family and friends gathered to honor Kate Nixon who was among the 12 killed in the Virginia Beach mass shooting one year ago today.

The parade was a surprise to the Nixon family.

“They’ve got three daughters that all go to school with my kids and they all play together. We wanted to do something for the girls, and for Jason, that was a positive light,” said a close family friend, Brandon Stokes.

“With COVID-19, there’s not much you can do. Because we have such a great neighborhood and a lot of support we thought — let’s do this parade to show our support. Show the girls we are still here; we still love them,” he continued.

Knowing this would be an emotional day, Stokes and the community wanted to bring the girls close to their mother again.

Neighbors drove past the house in a row of cars honking their horns with flowers and signs to show their support and love for the family — and as a way to keep the memory of Kate alive.

“It means a lot. Kate was huge into the community, and for the community to show up the way they did, it’s a testament to what Kate was all about, said Jason Nixon, husband of Kate.

Additional coverage on the mass shootings can be found here.

RELATED: Remembering: Katherine Nixon

RELATED: Virginia Beach Tragedy: Remembering, one-year later

Latest News