Mt. Trashmore unveils tribute to victims of Virginia Beach mass shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Perhaps you’ve driven past it, or maybe caught a glimpse of the giant Forget-Me-Not flower on one of your daily walks, but it’s a clear symbol of the tragic event that occurred almost a year ago in Virginia Beach.

The May 31, 2019 mass shooting at Building 2 in the Virginia Beach Municipal Center was the worst act of violence that has ever happened in Virginia Beach, and it permanently altered the fabric of the community.

Mt. Trashmore made sure to not miss a moment to honor the 12 lives lost on that day with the unveiling of the special tribute.

This specially designed symbol is our Forget-Me-Not tribute to those we lost and those who were injured on May 31, 2019. Our incredible Park & Landscape Services team created this version on Mount Trashmore. We hope you'll get a chance to go see it. FMI: https://t.co/psoMZZk6kK. pic.twitter.com/xlYdUZO9W9 — Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) May 19, 2020

Although the coronavirus pandemic makes gathering in public an impossibility, Virginia Beach officials have released a plan to remember the lives of those who were killed, honor the ongoing pain of the injured, and support a community still in mourning.

The plan is called “Lighting the Path: Together We Remember.” It includes at-home ceremonies on May 29 and May 31, including a moment of silence, a virtual remembrance event, and an invitation to plant Forget-Me-Not flowers in honor and support of the hundreds of lives impacted by the mass shooting.

The city has also created a symbol based on the Forget-Me-Not flower that represents the victims who died, those who were injured, a police officer who was shot, and the love and support of the Virginia Beach community.

A full list of events is available here.

The city will also honor the shooting victims and their families in other ways, 10 On Your Side reported in April.

These include placing the Forget-Me-Not flowers around Building 2 on May 29, a light display, and giving employees time to mourn.

