Moment of silence observed Friday afternoon for VB shooting victims

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A moment of silence was observed Friday afternoon in Virginia Beach for the victims last week’s mass shooting.

A tweet from city officials encouraged citizens to join city employees for the moment of silence at 4:06 p.m.

11 city employees and a contractor were killed, and four others were injured, last Friday after a gunman opened fire at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center Complex.

The tragic shooting has led to an outpouring of support from residents, businesses and surrounding communities.

Citizens are invited to join City employees in observing a moment of silence, wherever you are, at 4:06 p.m. this… Posted by Virginia Beach City Government on Friday, June 7, 2019

On Friday, Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams visited a memorial for the victims. That memorial has been growing since the shooting, as numerous visitors have added flowers, stuffed animals and notes for the victims.

Virginia Beach City Council held a moment of silence earlier in the week, prior to its first meeting following the shooting.

Mayor Bobby Dyer said at the meeting the city would not be defined by the actions of one person, but by the actions of its citizens.