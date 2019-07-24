Martial arts fundraiser with former Power Ranger to benefit Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The community continues to come together to rally around the victims of the tragedy in Virginia Beach and show we are all VB Strong.

“Fight for a Cause” is a charity event benefiting the Tragedy Fund.

It’s an all-day martial arts expo scheduled for Wednesday in Virginia Beach.

A group of martial arts studios is teaming up to offer classes for the fundraiser and they’re bringing along a special guest to help them do it.

It’s not every day you get to fight alongside a Power Ranger, but the public will get the chance to do just that and be a superhero to their community at the same time.

“We really want to do something for the community and when this happened, it impacted everybody,” Anthony Paul said.

Paul is the owner of Aikido Virginia Beach, a martial arts studio.

A former first responder himself, Paul said he and others in the martial arts community were heartbroken when they heard about the Virginia Beach tragedy.

“Whenever I see something like that, I want to do something not to feel helpless ,” Paul said.

Donald Bryant, co-owner of Power House Boxing and Kickboxing, agreed. “Usually you look at it on tv and you see it on the news and that was so close. It was so real,” Bryant said.

Paul decided to join forces with other martial arts studios to teach different styles of martial arts including Aikido, Muay Thai, Jiu Jitsu, and powerboxing.

They’ll have some help from Steve Cardenas, who played Rocky the Red Ranger in the Mighty Morphin Power Ranger series. Rocky was the replacement for Jason, the original Red Ranger.

Cardenas is well known in the martial arts community.

“He’ll teach for about an hour and a half and then after that he’s going to take photos and sign autographs with everyone that came out,” Paul said.

“75 dollars gets you all access, all day. That includes martial arts classes throughout the day for the expo. It also includes the meet and greet and photo ops,” Paul said.

100% of the money raised will go to the United Way tragedy fund.

Paul said it’s a small way he can give back to those who’ve lost so much.

The event starts at 9 a.m. on July 24 at Blue Magic Gaming Lounge (4704 Princess Anne Rd), but you’re encouraged to arrive early if you haven’t registered.

For $75, participants get all day access to the expo, a martial arts class with Steve Cardenas, a photo and autograph.

For $60, participants get a photo with Cardenas and an autograph.