Man who created white crosses for VB mass shooting victims dies from cancer

AURORA, Ill. (WGN/WAVY) — Greg Zanis, an Illinois man who for years took crosses and other remembrances to sites of mass shootings and other disasters, has died.

His daughter Susie Zanis confirmed he died early Monday morning. He was 69 years old.

Last year, Zanis was diagnosed with bladder cancer. On Friday, his daughter organized a drive-by procession and living visitation so his supporters could say their goodbyes. Zanis, who thought he had weeks to live, greeted everyone from the front porch.

FILE – In this Friday, May 1, 2020, file photo, a supporter of “Cross Man” Greg Zanis, rides his motorcycle through Zanis’ driveway as Zanis watches with his wife Susan, while supporters pay their respect in Aurora, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

Zanis’ organization, Crosses for Losses, is responsible for delivering and erecting about 27,000 memorials throughout the country, including one in Virginia Beach.

He told WAVY News 10 during an interview shortly after the May 31 tragedy at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center that he started making the crosses following his own family’s tragedy. He found his wife’s father murdered in 1996.

Del. Kelly Fowler holds her daughter Sophie, 6, in front of the row of crosses at the memorial located by Building 11 of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Virginia Beach, Va. Twelve crosses were placed at the memorial to honor the 12 victims of the mass shooting that took place at the center several days earlier. (Sarah Holm/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

The work recently got to be too difficult and he handed over his mission to Lutheran Church Charities.

Tim Hetzner, president and CEO of Lutheran Church Charities told CNN, “To further what Greg has done for 20 years, we’re honored to be able to do that.”

Aurora Mayor Richard C. Irvin released the following statement:

“Mr. Greg Zanis was a giant among men. He was a man of action who simply wanted to honor the lives of others. In return, his life was one of honor and one that was celebrated throughout our nation and world. Heeding to the scripture ‘pick up your cross and follow me,’ Mr. Greg Zanis did just that. He picked up the crosses he made and followed his mission in the noblest of ways. His legacy shall forever be remembered in his hometown of Aurora and around the globe.”

FILE – In this Aug. 5, 2019, file photo, Greg Zanis, of Aurora, Ill., stands in silhouette as he prepares crosses to place in memory of victims at a makeshift memorial for victims of a mass shooting at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas. Now on hospice care, Zanis, continues to struggle against the terminal bladder cancer he was diagnosed with in March, was treated to a motorcade of well-wishers in his driveway for over two hours, Friday, May 1, 2020, in Aurora. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

A supporter of “Cross Man” Greg Zanis, waves to Zanis and his wife Susan, while supporters pay their respect in Aurora, Ill., Friday, May 1, 2020. Zanis, who continues to struggle against the terminal bladder cancer he was diagnosed with in March, was treated to a motorcade of well-wishers in his driveway for over two hours, Friday, May 1, 2020, in Aurora. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

“Cross Man” Greg Zanis watches with his wife Susan, as well wishers drive by his Aurora, Ill., home Friday, May 1, 2020. Now on hospice care, Zanis, continues to struggle against the terminal bladder cancer he was diagnosed with in March, was treated to a motorcade of well-wishers in his driveway for over two hours, Friday, May 1, 2020, in Aurora. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Supporters of “Cross Man” Greg Zanis, drive through Zanis’ driveway, joining others in paying their respect to Zanis in Aurora, Ill., Friday, May 1, 2020. Now on hospice care, Zanis, who continues to struggle against the terminal bladder cancer he was diagnosed with in March, was treated to a motorcade of well-wishers in his driveway for over two hours, Friday, May 1, 2020, in Aurora. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

A supporter of “Cross Man” Greg Zanis, drives through Zanis’ driveway while supporters pay their respect to Zanis in Aurora, Ill., Friday, May 1, 2020. Now on hospice care, Zanis, who continues to struggle against the terminal bladder cancer he was diagnosed with in March, was treated to a motorcade of well-wishers in his driveway for over two hours, Friday, May 1, 2020, in Aurora. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Supporters of “Cross Man” Greg Zanis, drive through Zanis’ driveway, joining others in paying their respect to Zanis in Aurora, Ill., Friday, May 1, 2020. Now on hospice care, Zanis, who continues to struggle against the terminal bladder cancer he was diagnosed with in March, was treated to a motorcade of well-wishers in his driveway for over two hours, Friday, May 1, 2020, in Aurora. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Supporters of “Cross Man” Greg Zanis, drive through Zanis’ driveway, joining others in paying their respect to Zanis in Aurora, Ill., Friday, May 1, 2020. Now on hospice care, Zanis, who continues to struggle against the terminal bladder cancer he was diagnosed with in March, was treated to a motorcade of well-wishers in his driveway for over two hours, Friday, May 1, 2020, in Aurora. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

A supporter of “Cross Man” Greg Zanis, rides his motorcycle through Zanis’ driveway while supporters pay their respect to Zanis in Aurora, Ill., Friday, May 1, 2020. Zanis, who continues to struggle against the terminal bladder cancer he was diagnosed with in March, was treated to a motorcade of well-wishers in his driveway for over two hours, Friday, May 1, 2020, in Aurora. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Greg Zanis, from Aurora, Ill., writes a name on one of 12 crosses, one for each victim, across the street from the Century 16 movie theater in Aurora, Colo. on Sunday, July 22, 2012. Twelve people were killed and dozens injured in a shooting attack early Friday at the packed theater during a showing of the Batman movie, “The Dark Knight Rises.” Police have identified the suspected shooter as James Holmes, 24. In 1999, Zanis placed 15 crosses near Columbine High School to commemorate the victims. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Greg Zanis, of Aurora, Ill., writes a note on a white cross Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2014, after placing it at the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 88 in Aurora, Ill. Vincent Petrella, who was was a tollway employee working the scene of a disabled truck when he was struck by and killed Monday. (AP Photo/Daily Herald, Mark Black) MANDATORY CREDIT; MAGS OUT

Greg Zanis stands in front of crosses he placed near the city’s famous sign Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. The crosses are in honor of those killed when Stephen Craig Paddock broke windows on the Mandalay Bay resort and casino and began firing with a cache of weapons onto a country music festival Sunday. Dozens of people were killed and hundreds were injured. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Greg Zanis arranges crosses near the city’s famous sign Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. The crosses are in honor of those killed when Stephen Craig Paddock broke windows on the Mandalay Bay resort and casino and began firing with a cache of weapons onto a country music festival Sunday. Dozens of people were killed and hundreds were injured. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Aurora Mayor Steve Hogan, right, says a prayer with Greg Zanis, from Aurora, Ill., as Zanis places crosses for each of the 12 victims across the street from the Century 16 movie theater in Aurora, Colo. on Sunday, July 22, 2012. Twelve people were killed and dozens injured in a shooting attack early Friday at the packed theater during a showing of the Batman movie, “The Dark Knight Rises.” Police have identified the suspected shooter as James Holmes, 24. In 1999, Zanis placed 15 crosses near Columbine High School to commemorate the victims. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

FILE – In this Feb. 3, 2008 file photo, Greg Zanis, of Sugar Grove, Ill., puts up five crosses and leaves flowers as police investigate the fatal shooting of five women the previous day at the Lane Bryant store at the Brookside Shopping Center in Tinley Park, Ill. Eight years later, police say they believe there are people out there who know the killer’s identity. Since the slayings on Feb. 2, 2008, investigators with the Tinley Park Police Department have received nearly 7,000 leads, and they still continue to regularly get tips. (AP Photo/Jerry Lai, File)

Greg Zanis, from Aurora, Ill., carries two of the crosses for each of the 12 victims to be placed across the street from the Century 16 movie theater in Aurora, Colo. on Sunday, July 22, 2012. Twelve people were killed and dozens injured in a shooting attack early Friday at the packed theater during a showing of the Batman movie, “The Dark Knight Rises.” Police have identified the suspected shooter as James Holmes, 24. In 1999, Zanis placed 15 crosses near Columbine High School to commemorate the victims. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Lesley Fuller, left, from Aurora, Colo. with Jordan Rayan 12, from Denver, place items on one of the crosses brought by Greg Zanis for each of the 12 victims across the street from the Century 16 movie theater in Aurora, Colo. on Sunday, July 22, 2012. Twelve people were killed and dozens injured in a shooting attack early Friday at the packed theater during a showing of the Batman movie, “The Dark Knight Rises.” Police have identified the suspected shooter as James Holmes, 24. In 1999, Zanis placed 15 crosses near Columbine High School to commemorate the victims. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Greg Zanis, from Aurora, Ill., places crosses commemorating the victims across the street from the Century 16 movie theater in Aurora, Colo. on Sunday, July 22, 2012. Twelve people were killed and dozens injured in a shooting attack early Friday at the packed theater during a showing of the Batman movie, “The Dark Knight Rises.” Police have identified the suspected shooter as James Holmes, 24. In 1999, Zanis placed 15 crosses near Columbine High School to commemorate the victims. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Cheryl Almendarez, right, grieves with Dallas Burke, 6, both from Aurora, Colo., next to crosses set up by Greg Zanis for the 12 victims across the street from the Century 16 movie theater in Aurora, Colo., on Sunday, July 22, 2012. Twelve people were killed and dozens injured in a shooting attack early Friday at the packed theater during a showing of the Batman movie, “The Dark Knight Rises.” Police have identified the suspected shooter as James Holmes, 24. In 1999, Zanis, of Aurora, Ill., placed 15 crosses near Columbine High School to commemorate the victims. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Former U.S. Army Sgt. Dennis L. Thomas, left, who retired in 1992, prays with Greg Zanis, right, from Aurora, Ill., before placing the flag his commanding officer presented him on his retirement, at a cross for Jonathan T. Blunk, as Zanis places crosses for the 12 victims across the street from the Century 16 movie theater in Aurora, Colo. on Sunday, July 22, 2012. Twelve people were killed and dozens injured in a shooting attack early Friday at the packed theater during a showing of the Batman movie, “The Dark Knight Rises.” Police have identified the suspected shooter as James Holmes, 24. In 1999, Zanis placed 15 crosses near Columbine High School to commemorate the victims. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Former U.S. Army Sgt. Dennis L. Thomas, who retired in 1992, salutes after placing the flag his commanding officer presented him on his retirement, at a cross for Jonathan T. Blunk, with Greg Zanis, right, from Aurora, Ill., as Zanis places crosses for each of the 12 victims across the street from the Century 16 movie theater in Aurora, Colo. on Sunday, July 22, 2012. Twelve people were killed and dozens injured in a shooting attack early Friday at the packed theater during a showing of the Batman movie, “The Dark Knight Rises.” Police have identified the suspected shooter as James Holmes, 24. In 1999, Zanis placed 15 crosses near Columbine High School to commemorate the victims. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Aurora, Colo. Mayor Steve Hogan, right, says a prayer with Greg Zanis, from Aurora, Ill., as Zanis places crosses for the shooting victims across the street from the Century 16 movie theater in Aurora, Colo. on Sunday, July 22, 2012. Twelve people were killed and dozens injured in a shooting attack early Friday at the packed theater during a showing of the Batman movie, “The Dark Knight Rises.” Police have identified the suspected shooter as James Holmes, 24. In 1999, Zanis placed 15 crosses near Columbine High School to commemorate the victims. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Tracy Stevenson, left, hugs Greg Zanis, from Aurora, Ill., as he places crosses for each of the 12 victims across the street from the Century 16 movie theater in Aurora, Colo. on Sunday, July 22, 2012. Twelve people were killed and dozens injured in a shooting attack early Friday at the packed theater during a showing of the Batman movie, “The Dark Knight Rises.” Police have identified the suspected shooter as James Holmes, 24. In 1999, Zanis placed 15 crosses near Columbine High School to commemorate the victims. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Greg Zanis, of Aurora, Ill., carries a white cross to the Eola Road bridge on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2014, in Aurora, Ill. Vincent Petrella, who was a tollway employee working the scene of a disabled truck on Interstate 88 when he was struck by and killed Monday. (AP Photo/Daily Herald, Mark Black) MANDATORY CREDIT; MAGS OUT

Greg Zanis, of Aurora, Ill., places his hand on a cross with the name of Vincent Petrella at the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 88 in Aurora, Ill. Petrella, who was a tollway employee working the scene of a disabled truck when he was struck and killed Monday. (AP Photo/Daily Herald, Mark Black) MANDATORY CREDIT; MAGS OUT

Greg Zanis writes the name of a victim of Sunday’s mass shooting as he places crosses near the city’s famous sign Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. The crosses are in honor of those killed when Stephen Craig Paddock broke windows on the Mandalay Bay resort and casino and began firing with a cache of weapons onto a country music festival Sunday. Dozens of people were killed and hundreds were injured. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Ebony Saunders, left, hugs Greg Zanis in front of his memorial crosses Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Saunders had friends at the country music festival when Stephen Craig Paddock broke windows on the Mandalay Bay resort and casino and began firing with a cache of weapons Sunday. Dozens of people were killed and hundreds were injured, but Saunders’ friends were unharmed. Zanis placed 58 crosses near the city’s famous welcome sign in honor of those killed. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

A memorial displaying 58 crosses by Greg Zanis stands at the Welcome To Las Vegas Sign, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Each cross has the name of a victim killed during the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival this past Sunday. Dozens were killed and hundreds were injured. (Mikayla Whitmore/Las Vegas Sun via AP)



FILE – In this Friday, May 1, 2020, file photo, a supporter of “Cross Man” Greg Zanis, rides his motorcycle through Zanis’ driveway as Zanis watches with his wife Susan, while supporters pay their respect in Aurora, Ill. Zanis, struggling against terminal bladder cancer, died early Monday, May 4, 2020, he was 69 according to a family member. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

FILE – In this Friday, May 1, 2020, file photo, “Cross Man” Greg Zanis watches as well wishers drive by his Aurora, Ill., home in honor of Zanis, who is famous for constructing and delivering white wooden crosses to communities across the county to honor those who died violently. Zanis, struggling against terminal bladder cancer, died early Monday, May 4, 2020, he was 69 according to a family member. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

