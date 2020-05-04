Man who created white crosses for VB mass shooting victims dies from cancer

AURORA, Ill. (WGN/WAVY) — Greg Zanis, an Illinois man who for years took crosses and other remembrances to sites of mass shootings and other disasters, has died.
His daughter Susie Zanis confirmed he died early Monday morning. He was 69 years old.
Last year, Zanis was diagnosed with bladder cancer. On Friday, his daughter organized a drive-by procession and living visitation so his supporters could say their goodbyes. Zanis, who thought he had weeks to live, greeted everyone from the front porch.
Zanis’ organization, Crosses for Losses, is responsible for delivering and erecting about 27,000 memorials throughout the country, including one in Virginia Beach.
He told WAVY News 10 during an interview shortly after the May 31 tragedy at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center that he started making the crosses following his own family’s tragedy. He found his wife’s father murdered in 1996.
The work recently got to be too difficult and he handed over his mission to Lutheran Church Charities.
Tim Hetzner, president and CEO of Lutheran Church Charities told CNN, “To further what Greg has done for 20 years, we’re honored to be able to do that.”
Aurora Mayor Richard C. Irvin released the following statement:
“Mr. Greg Zanis was a giant among men. He was a man of action who simply wanted to honor the lives of others. In return, his life was one of honor and one that was celebrated throughout our nation and world. Heeding to the scripture ‘pick up your cross and follow me,’ Mr. Greg Zanis did just that. He picked up the crosses he made and followed his mission in the noblest of ways. His legacy shall forever be remembered in his hometown of Aurora and around the globe.”
