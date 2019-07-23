Local brewing company creates ‘LoveStrong’ beer in support of VB shooting victims

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Commonwealth Brewing will release a beer named “LoveStrong” on Friday, July 26 in support of the families of the Virginia Beach shooting.

100% of the proceeds from all sales of the LoveStrong beer will be donated to the United Way Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund set up to help the victims and families affected in the shooting.

Commonwealth Brewing owner and head brewer Jeramy Biggie says the creation of the LoveStong beer is a way to show support for the families and cultivate love and healing in the community.

Commonwealth Brewing invites the community to their taproom on Friday, July 26 at 11 a.m. located at 2444 Pleasure House Road in Chic’s Beach to celebrate the release of the LoveStrong beer.

The event will feature music from Lena Klett and Swell Luck with food from Slide Thru Fam and sweet treats from Joysicles.

On May 31st 2019, Virginia Beach suffered a tragedy that took lives, impacted loved ones and affected every citizen. … Posted by Commonwealth Brewing Company on Monday, July 22, 2019

The LoveStrong beer will be distributed by Hoffman Beverage to mutiple retail locations around Virginia Beach and Norfolk beginning July 29.