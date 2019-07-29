Team conducting independent Va. Beach shooting probe to host listening session tonight

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A company launching an independent investigation in the deadly Virginia Beach Municipal Center Shooting will meet with members of the community affected by the tragedy.

The investigation team from Hillard Heintze will hold the first of two listening sessions Monday night to engage with community members.

In a news release, the Chicago-based company stated this is part of their first phase of community engagement as well as being in accordance with city’s resolution to “safeground independence and public public confidence” throughout the investigation.

Team members publicly introduced themselves to the residents in a meeting last week.

Hillard Heintze founder Arnette Heintze told those at the meeting that interviews with the victims’ families and city departments had already begun.

“At the tip of every leaders message today was the issue around public confidence, public trust and transparency,” Heintze said.

A report is expected to be turned over to Virginia Beach City Council in 12 weeks and will include a timeline of events leading up to and following the shooting, which claimed the lives of 12 people and and injured four others.

The team will also investigate the shooter’s work history and behavior as well as what could’ve been done to prevent the tragedy.

10 On Your Side asked Heintze if the company was afraid to publish information that may make people involved look poorly.

“No, not a bit. We are here as fact-finders. We have to uncover why,” Heintze said.

Monday’s meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Convention Center. Another listening session is set for Aug. 8 at 7 p.m., with a location yet to be determined.