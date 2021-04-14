‘It’s not over by a long shot’: Family of VB shooting victim still frustrated after meeting with investigators

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – After a lengthy and, at times, tense meeting with investigators, family and friends of the late Kate Nixon say they’re frustrated investigators couldn’t provide more details into questions they had about the 2019 mass shooting.

Kate’s husband Jason Nixon says they walked away with some of Kate’s belongings including drawings from their daughter and files from her iPad.

Still, he’s more concerned with getting answers he’s been waiting over two years to receive.

“I’m already angered and upset by this,” he said. “How much more angry can I get?”

Also in attendance at the meeting was 21st District Del. Kelly Convirs-Fowler, who says she believes the meeting was a good first move towards greater transparency in the investigation.

Meeting with VB Police with Jason Nixon. I cannot express how heartbreaking it is to hear the dismissive responses and eye rolling. “Since you bemoaned the bureaucracy of the city for almost 2 years…” pic.twitter.com/kuCOQyWOpA — Del. Kelly Convirs-Fowler (@DelegateFowler) April 14, 2021

“At one point, one of the detectives said, […] ‘We don’t understand what you’ve been through, you don’t understand what we’ve been through.’ And it’s just very dismissive,” she said. “I told them a little compassion could go a long way.”

Jason Nixon, who’s wife Kate was killed during the shooting, shows the documents he received from investigators.

More pictures from his late wife’s desk.

Document given to him by investigators.

A drawing his wife had from their daughters.

Nixon shows pictures and files from his late wife’s desk that were returned to him.

Page 1 of 3 details the summary of the events of the shooting.

Page 2 of 3 details the summary of the events of the shooting.

Page 3 of 3 details the summary of the events of the shooting.

One of the big things Nixon says he’s still fighting for is a motive for the shooting. A final report from Virginia Beach police says a motive couldn’t be identified.

“For you to tell me someone wakes up in the morning and kills twelve people with no motive behind it, that’s insane,” he said. “And that’s an insult to my intelligence. And it’s an insult to the City of Virginia Beach.”

Overall, the family says they didn’t learn much new information and investigators couldn’t promise them they’d get back to them with answers to questions they had.

“I gave my information and now they have to go follow up on it,” he said. “So how can they say that it was a final investigation report that we got in the first place. It’s not over by a long shot.”

Family members say these meetings are tough on them because they feel they’re reliving the trauma all over again.

“I got bags under my eyes, I don’t sleep at night. I haven’t slept in a really long time since Kate died,” he said. “I wake up in the middle of the night all the time thinking, ‘What can I do to fix this? How can I do this better for my kids?’ I mean, I wear that burden on my shoulders every day.”

Investigators told family members they’d follow up with possible answers, but never laid out a timeline as to when they’d hear back from police.