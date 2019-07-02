Items from Virginia Beach temporary memorial to be collected, preserved

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Items from the temporary memorial that grew outside the Virginia Beach Municipal Center the days and weeks after the May 31 shooting there will be collected and preserved, the city says.

Members of the Virginia Beach History Museums (VBHM) will begin the work of collecting and carefully documenting the memorial items on Monday, July 8.

The items will be stored or made available to the victims’ families. 11 employees in Building 2 and a well known contractor were killed in the mass shooting.

The City says it will begin to explore options for a permanent monument or memorial in the coming weeks.

VBHM staff will not collect:

Flowers, real or artificial (except customized)

Vases, baskets, etc.

Food

Lawn ornaments—pinwheels etc.

Balloons

Wet or moldy items (unless customized/exceptional)

If you have items to contribute to the temporary memorial, the city asks that you bring them to Building 11 (Police Headquarters) at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.