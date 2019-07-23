Va. Beach to introduce team hired for independent probe into mass shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — An independent investigation into a mass shooting in Virginia Beach that claimed the lives of 11 city workers and a contractor will begin soon.

During a public meeting Tuesday, city officials are expected to introduce the team hired to lead that investigation.

Last week, the city announced the Chicago-based firm Hillard Heintze, an approved federal contractor, is leading the independent probe. The contract was signed Friday with plans to begin the investigation Tuesday.

According to the press release, the team that Hillard Heintze has assigned will consist of the following: four former secret service agents, two law enforcement officers, two attorneys, two certified fraud examiners, and a mental health expert.

City Auditor Lyndon Remias, who selected the firm, said they had the best offer in regards to expertise, quality and cost.

10 On Your Side learned last week the firm has ties to Jake Jacocks, who served as Virginia Beach’s police chief for 38 years before retiring. Jacocks has done consulting work for Hillard Heintze.

Tuesday’s formal introductions will come more than a month after families of some of the workers killed in the shooting called for an outside investigation. City council voted earlier this month to order an independent investigation.

The investigation will focus on a timeline of facts, the gunman’s employment history and a review of city policies, procedures, and practices to include those related to facility security, prevention of workplace violence, and employee alerting and response to active shooter notifications.

This investigation will be conducted in addition to probes by the Virginia Beach Police Department and FBI.

Tuesday’s public meeting is scheduled to begin at 4p.m. in Building 19 at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.