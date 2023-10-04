RICHMOND (WAVY) — A sweeping report from State Inspector General Michael Westfall makes numerous recommendations in the aftermath of the mass shooting in the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, where 12 people were killed on May 31, 2019.

A city employee went on a shooting spree inside Municipal Building Two and was shot dead by responding police officers.

The recommendations include better training and background checks, ongoing drills and heightened awareness, and therapy and counseling following traumatic events among other suggestions:

Training new managers on recognizing the red flags when employees are troubled or need help

Active shooter drills, mandatory for all employees, to include maps of building exits

Ensuring adequate funding for training local police and first responders to respond to a mass shooting

Additional technology for weapon detecting and cell-phone alert systems to notify employees of any potential danger.

Better control over building access

Emotional counseling and training for first responders for mass casualty events and their aftermath

Sustained counseling for survivors and victims to continue long after the traumatic event

A Virginia mass-violence care fund for survivors with permanent injuries.

Read the full Inspector General’s report.

A memorial to honor the lives lost and impacted by the mass shooting is still in the works. A couple weeks ago, local design firm Dills Architects showed the 5/31 Memorial Committee where the project stands. Dills Architects expects construction to cost around $5.8 million.