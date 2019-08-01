Husband of VB mass shooting victim shares experience with independent investigation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — We are getting a closer look inside part of the independent investigation into the Virginia Beach mass shooting.

The husband of one of the victims is sharing his experience. Kate Nixon was one of the 12 people killed inside Building Two, and her husband has now shared what he knew about her experiences with the shooter in the time before the massacre.

They talked about what happened, and what people knew about the shooter before May 31, and Jason Nixon told us what he wants to do for the victims long after the police, FBI, and independent investigations are over.

“I used to bring the kids up here to get in the car for lunch,” Nixon said while standing outside Building 2, where his wife Kate was killed. “It was good. The investigators assured me this would be their investigation and that no one is going to interfere with it,” Nixon continued.

It was Nixon who was the first family member to call for the independent investigation. He says they listened, and he talked. “The most important facts in my mind, what did human resources know, and was there a viable threat? Why didn’t the city act on it would be my main concern.”

Nixon told them about what Kate told him about the shooter before the attack. “I told them his work had come across her desk, and she wrote him up and it went to his supervisor Rich Nettleton, and it went back to her supervisor and the emails are there.”

He also laid out the personality of the shooter relayed to him by Kate.

“He was arrogant, a chauvinist. He didn’t like women engineers and he didn’t like women who were bosses … he was a chauvinist and a jerk.”

Jason says Kate wasn’t alone in her concern. “I showed them some other people had concerns as well.”

He told the investigators his disappointment so far is in the police and FBI investigation.

“I have another concern about the records, and where we are right now. I haven’t gotten my wife’s phone back since this happened, or her iPad since this happened. I haven’t gotten her journals back. I know they are going to use that for the investigation, but they could have gotten that back to me in a timely manner.”

“If I’m not going to do it then who is going to do it? That was Kate’s motto in life,” Jason told us. And so with that, in memory of those killed, Jason wants to set up a foundation dedicated to raising money through the years.

“I would like to have two black tie events, one during a holiday, and one during the summer, like an oyster roast or something or a golf tournament.

These events will be so nobody forgets Kate and the other lost people here and those injured.

As for the independent investigation, Jason says “I think their intentions are good, they seem to care what is going on, and they want to do the right thing.”

10 On Your Side uncovered the first alert of active shooter wasn’t put out for a full 16 minutes after the shooting began.

“We spoke about the response time notifications, lack of notifications, the way the city dropped the ball,” Nixon said.

He also thinks Building 2 should be torn down and a memorial park be planted in its place.

Here are the new numbers from the United Way Fund.

As of Monday, over $4 million has been pledged with $3.5 million collected. $790,000 has been distributed.

If you would like to contribute, click here.