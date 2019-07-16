House to vote Wednesday on bill to name VB post office after Keith Cox

Congressman Bobby Scott, Congressman A. Donald McEachin, Congressman Rob Wittman, Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, Congressman Denver Riggleman, Congressman Morgan Griffith, Congressman Don Beyer, Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton, Congressman Gerry Connolly, and Congressman Ben Cline are original cosponsors of the bill. (U.S. House Photo)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Congresswoman Elaine Luria says the House is expected to vote on Wednesday on a bill that would name a Virginia Beach post office after one of the victims of the May 31 mass shooting.

Keith Cox was one of 12 people killed in the shooting at the Municipal Center. He worked in the Department of Public Utilities for 12 years as an account clerk and is credited with courageously guiding his fellow coworkers to safety during the shooting.

The bipartisan bill proposes naming the post office at 2509 George Mason Drive in honor of him.

Following the tragedy, Virginia Beach Postmaster Joseph A. Croce Jr. approached Congresswoman Luria with a request to honor Cox for his heroism.

“I am proud to have led this delegation-wide effort to honor Keith’s selfless actions and impact on our Virginia Beach community. When we walk by that post office and see Keith’s name, we’ll think of his life-saving heroics. Congress can honor the bravery that emerged from this terrible tragedy by passing this bill into law.” Congresswoman Elaine Luria (VA-02)

Congressman Bobby Scott, Congressman A. Donald McEachin, Congressman Rob Wittman, Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, Congressman Denver Riggleman, Congressman Morgan Griffith, Congressman Don Beyer, Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton, Congressman Gerry Connolly, and Congressman Ben Cline are original cosponsors of the bill.