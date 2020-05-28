Here’s how the city and community plan to honor the May 31 mass shooting victims

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Virginia Beach was forever changed by a mass shooting on May 31, 2019. Many special events planned to honor the victims one-year later had to be changed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but there are still many ways the community can reflect on that day and remember the lives lost.

During Thursday’s afternoon briefing, Gov. Ralph Northam named the 12 victims killed nearly one year ago and paused for a moment of silence.

“This weekend, we mark a sad anniversary,” said Northam. “12 precious lives were lost and four forever altered by serious injuries. They were our mothers, fathers, wives, husbands and children.”

“While the current pandemic limits our ability to come together physically, it does not limit our ability to honor the memories of those who were lost… I urge you all to wear blue this weekend in memory of them.”

At Building 2 at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, where tragedy struck, 12 flower pots are now on display, one for each of the victims killed. There are three colors of flowers, each bearing significance:

Blue – Color of remembrance

White – Signifying hope

Yellow – Lighting the path

Blue ribbons hang from every window, a display donated by the Council of Garden Clubs.

“I hope they feel that it reflects the care and passion that the people who worked on this project felt and poured into it for a long time. I hope that they take away the sense of remembrance and that there is some comfort here as we not only reflect, but to know what these people meant to us, and their families and the city,” said city spokesperson Julie Hill.

Ways the community can commemorate the one-year mark

Friday, May 29:

Wear blue, the color of remembrance.

Place Forget-Me-Not display in your window for the weekend.

Add the Forget-Me-Not social media frame to your Facebook profile photo for the weekend. Go to www.facebook.com/profilepicframes.Search for “Love For VB.” Choose the frame you want to use from the results. Click Use as Profile Picture. Or, use these links below to go directly to the frame: Love For VB 1 | Love For VB 2

Wherever you are on Friday, May 29 at 4:06 p.m., observe a moment of silence.

Departments formerly in Building 2 will be closing at 2 p.m. Friday in order to “allow employees to memorialize the afternoon in the way they think most appropriate.”

Friday, May 29 through Sunday, May 31:

Visit the “Lighting the Path: Together We Remember Tribute” installation at Building 2 and at Mount Trashmore Park (side of the hill that faces 264).

On Sunday, May 31:

At 4:06 p.m., the City will release an online remembrance ceremony that will be a tribute to the victims, their families, friends and colleagues at loveforvb.com. It will also play on VBTV (Cox channel 48 & Verizon channel 45) and youtube.com/VirginiaBeachTV.

At 4:06 p.m., the City will release an online remembrance ceremony that will be a tribute to the victims, their families, friends and colleagues at loveforvb.com. It will also play on VBTV (Cox channel 48 & Verizon channel 45) and youtube.com/VirginiaBeachTV.

Plant Forget-Me-Not Flowers – If you have a green thumb, plant some Forget-Me-Nots. They're a perennial and will bloom year after year. In general, the meaning behind this flower is remembrance and love. We adapted it, creating our own version that includes elements representing the 17 victims and the community that surrounds them.

Window Displays – You can show your support and honor the memories of those we lost by downloading a finished version of our Forget-Me-Not flower design or get the therapeutic benefits from coloring and creating art by downloading one of the blank coloring sheets. Just download the Forget-Me-Not symbol of your choice and place it in your window or somewhere it is visible to those passing by. Forget-Me-Not Flower: Finished Design Forget-Me-Not Simple Coloring Sheet Forget-Me-Not Advanced Coloring Sheet

– You can show your support and honor the memories of those we lost by downloading a finished version of our Forget-Me-Not flower design or get the therapeutic benefits from coloring and creating art by downloading one of the blank coloring sheets. Just download the Forget-Me-Not symbol of your choice and place it in your window or somewhere it is visible to those passing by. Leave your porch light on blue or white in remembrance.