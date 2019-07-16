Gov. Northam urges IRS to make donations to VB tragedy fund tax deductible

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – In a proclamation issued on July 16, Governor Ralph Northam urges the IRS to make donations from the Virginia Beach tragedy fund tax-deductible.

Following several 10 On your Side reports about making donations to the Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund tax deductible, Northam is urging the IRS to follow suit.

The fund was set up by the United Way of South Hampton Roads along with the City of Virginia Beach for the families and victims affected by the shooting that happened on May 31 and killed 12.

In a statement released on July 16, Northam addresses the fund as an essential assistance for those affected by the shooting.

“The families of the victims and those injured in the tragic shooting in Virginia Beach rely upon this critical financial assistance and we must ensure they are receiving the support they deserve,” says Northam.

IRS guidelines currently considers donations to victims assistance funds as gifts which allows them to be tax deductible.

In June, the IRS confirmed that the families of the victims and those injured in the shooting would be exempt from paying taxes on money they get from the fund.

However, the IRS has not yet done the same for the contributions to the fund from thousands of people which have garnered over $3 million.

Below are the proclamations issued by Northam.

WHEREAS, on May 31, 2019, 12 people were killed and four people were wounded in a mass shooting at a municipal building in the City of Virginia Beach, Virginia; and

WHEREAS, the shooting were horrific, jarring , and heartbreaking; and

WHEREAS, the victims and their families incurred medical, funeral, and other expenses as a result of this tragedy; and

WHEREAS, after this terrible tragedy, there was an outpouring o generosity by people and businesses offering monetary donations to help the victims of the mass shooting and their families; and

WHEREAS, the United Way of South Hampton Roads, a nonprofit organization, and the City of Virginia Beach created the Virginia Beach Fund (Fund); and

WHEREAS, through the Fund, the City of Virginia Beach and the united Way of South Hampton Roads are working to ensure that monetary donations are used to provide financial assistance to the victims of the mass shooting and their families; and

WHEREAS, the Fund seeks to address the loss suffered by victims and their families, memorialize the heroism of first responders and community members, and assist the victims, their families, and the community in recovering from this tragedy. Such services lessen the burdens of government;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Ralph S Northam, do hereby recognize that the fund seeks to perform an essential government function with respect to the Virginia beach mass shooting by lessening the families, and the Virginia Beach community.