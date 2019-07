VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A moment of silence was held Tuesday afternoon as Virginia Beach City Council met for the first time since a shooting that claimed the lives of 12 people.

The May 31 shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center Complex led to the deaths of 11 city employees and a contractor.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday meeting, Mayor Bobby Dyer said the city would not be defined by the actions of one person, but by the actions of its citizens.