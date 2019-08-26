Firm hired to investigate VB mass shooting to give first update on investigation

Arnette Heintze,(L) explains how his his team at Hillard Heintze consulting will conduct an independent investigation into Virginia Beach’s mass shooting (Kevin Romm/WAVY-TV)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The company hired to conduct an investigation into the Virginia Beach mass shooting says it will provide an update into the investigation Tuesday afternoon.

Hillard Heintze CEO Arnette Heintze said the firm will be providing the first update regarding the investigation into the Virginia Beach Mass Shooting on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

The update will be part of Tuesday’s City Council Workshop which will take place in Building One’s City Manager Conference Room.

Due to the extremely limited seating in that room, officials say that the City Council Meeting Chamber will be open in case of overflow seating.

10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox will be there to cover the announcement.

Earlier this summer, Hillard Heintze conducted two Listening Sessions for the community as well as for Virginia Beach employees.

In an agreement with the City Council, Hillard Heintze says it is “committed to safeguard independence and public confidence” in regards to the investigation of the shooting.