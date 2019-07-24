Firm hired to investigate VB mass shooting announces community outreach phase

Arnette Heintze,(L) explains how his his team at Hillard Heintze consulting will conduct an independent investigation into Virginia Beach’s mass shooting (Kevin Romm/WAVY-TV)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The company hired to conduct an independent investigation into the May 31 mass shooting in Virginia Beach released plans Wednesday for outreach to city employees and the community.

Hillard Heintze said it wants to have direct communication with the people impacted by the tragedy that claimed 12 lives and injured four others.

The first phase of their engagement plan is to “Listen and Learn.” The firm is holding two listening sessions for the community on July 29 and August 8 and is encouraging the families of the victims or anyone who works for the city to attend.

The first listening session will be held at the Virginia Beach Convention Center on 19th Street at 7 p.m. The August 8 location has not been determined yet.

The company has also set up a toll-free number and an email address any member of the Virginia Beach community can use.

“If you are a family member of someone who has suffered from this attack or work for Virginia Beach, please join us for one of these meetings. If you are a member of the broader Virginia Beach community, please share your perspectives and concerns with our team by calling 1 (877) 208‐5650 or sending an email to VirginiaBeach@HillardHeintze.com.” Arnette Heintze, Hillard Henitze founder

Hillard Heintze is a security risk management firm out of Chicago. During a meeting Tuesday night, they announced five members of the investigative team.

Virginia Beach City Council City voted earlier this month to order the independent investigation, which will be conducted in addition to current probes by the city’s police department and the FBI. .