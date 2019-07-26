Breaking News
Today is last day for survey on Building 2, Va. Beach shooting memorial options

Virginia Beach Mass Shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Friday is the last day to submit feedback about the temporary memorial, establishing a permanent memorial and the future of Building 2 in Virginia Beach.

Nearly two months ago, a gunman shot killed 12 people and injured four others in Building 2 at the city’s Municipal Center.

Crews began removing the temporary memorial for the victims earlier this month, and the future of building 2 is still up in the air.

City employees were given an online questionnaire about the future of the building and options for the memorial. That survey will close after Friday.

PREVIOUS: Leaders point to refurbishment of Building 2 as best option

In a meeting earlier this month, several employees gave emotional testimony about their scars in the aftermath of the mass shooting.

Some employees supported the idea of renovating Building 2 and turning it into the future home of the Virginia Beach Police Department headquarters. Other people — indluing an officer — were not in favor of this idea.

Officer C.J. Loveless suggested in the meeting that the building should be torn down and replaced by a memorial park.

Remembering the Victims Slideshow

Remembering the Victims

