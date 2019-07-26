Today is last day for survey on Building 2, Va. Beach shooting memorial options

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Friday is the last day to submit feedback about the temporary memorial, establishing a permanent memorial and the future of Building 2 in Virginia Beach.

Nearly two months ago, a gunman shot killed 12 people and injured four others in Building 2 at the city’s Municipal Center.

Crews began removing the temporary memorial for the victims earlier this month, and the future of building 2 is still up in the air.

City employees were given an online questionnaire about the future of the building and options for the memorial. That survey will close after Friday.

Head to this link to take the questionnaire.

In a meeting earlier this month, several employees gave emotional testimony about their scars in the aftermath of the mass shooting.

Some employees supported the idea of renovating Building 2 and turning it into the future home of the Virginia Beach Police Department headquarters. Other people — indluing an officer — were not in favor of this idea.

Officer C.J. Loveless suggested in the meeting that the building should be torn down and replaced by a memorial park.