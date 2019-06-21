Family of VB victim wants shooter’s employment records released

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — “I did not think it would happen to my family.”

But it did happen to Denise Smallwood’s twin brother, who was gunned down by a mass shooter on May 31 in Building 2.

“All those wonderful words: fantastic, awesome, tremendous, independent, full of life, fun loving, that’s my brother,” says Smallwood from her Chesapeake home. That’s the way Smallwood describes her twin brother, Joshua Hardy, and she aches when she thinks what happened to him.

“Not getting together, not seeing him, not touching him, not loving him, not holding him, all those things have been stolen from my family and me.”

The medical examiner confirms Hardy was shot multiple times. Smallwood claims 10 times, according to co-workers who told her he chased the shooter after he shot one of the victims and he got shot too.

“The first shot must not have been a fatal wound, because my brother was still able to fight him and make him drop one of his weapons,” Smallwood said. She claims two co-workers explained to her what they saw inside Building 2.

“My brother proceeded down the hallway and came in behind him and attacked him, and again that’s where he ended my brother’s life … he had two opportunities to possibly get out, but he attacked the shooter twice, and tried to save as many people as he could.” Smallwood hopes the police investigation and a subsequent independent investigation.

What Smallwood wants released right now is the shooter’s employment history, including all notes in his work file. “That will tell the world that this individual was having problems and nothing was being done about it, and you want the employment record and the city would at least be able to do that.”

The family had a feeling Joshua Hardy was gone when he didn’t return calls or text messages.

Smallwood is critical of the city being unable to confirm Hardy’s death until nearly midnight, and she claims it was impersonal. “They knew early on … even at 10:15 they knew … then they finally came to us and said ‘are you the family of Joshua Hardy? Joshua Hardy is dead,’ and then the officer turned and left.”

Smallwood’s family was told this after walking down a long hall away from other families and then escorted out the back door of the school where family members went to get information. “We were walked down long halls, and it was like we were walking for five minutes … and now I know why they did that. They wanted us away from the families in the big room, and they didn’t want them to hear the outburst once they told us about my brother.”

Smallwood thinks the shooter’s resignation the morning of the shooting was a clue. “I believe that was a sign he was giving them to reach out to him … to me if someone emails their resignation you should go to them immediately, and meet with them. That resignation was a cry out for help.”

The email back to the shooter from a redacted name read “let’s be clear your last day is June 14.”

Smallwood thinks that resignation and the email back in response is at the root of what happened. “That would let me know there was trouble because of the tersely worded response … because they should have gone to the person. “