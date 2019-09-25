Family of Va. Beach mass shooting victim wants his heroic actions acknowledged

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The family of one of the Virginia Beach mass shooting victims is calling for acknowledgement for his heroic actions.

Joshua Hardy was among the 12 people who were gunned down inside of Building 2 at the Virginia Beach Municipal Complex on May 31.

Denise Smallwood told 10 On Your Side Tuesday night that Hardy, her twin brother, fought the gunman.

“People were able to barricade themselves under desks. I spoke with his co worker. He was able to barricade himself under a desk with (another) coworker because Josh interacted and fought with the gunman,” she explained while holding a picture of her brother.

Smallwood said she is disappointed that the Virginia Beach Police Department did not mention her brother’s actions while updating city council on its criminal investigation Tuesday.

“They knew what happened with Josh and nothing was said to acknowledge him at all,” said Smallwood. “He was shot 10 times saving people. People ran while he fought to try to save (them) because he was a public servant. Up to the end, he was a public servant.”

A medical examiner confirmed Hardy was shot multiple times.

Smallwood said, “He didn’t know all of those people in the building, of course, he knew a lot of them, but he didn’t care. He just was interested in saving lives and taking down this gunman with no help.”

Police have not confirmed Hardy’s actions.

“They need to talk about what my brother did. They need to acknowledge that my brother should have walked out of there,” Smallwood said.

10 On Your Side’s Kiahnna Patterson reached out to a police department spokesperson for details.