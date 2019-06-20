Family of Missy Langer adds another call for independent investigation of VB shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Another family of one of the victims killed in the Virginia Beach mass shooting is demanding more information from the city.

The sister of Missy Langer is also calling for an independent investigation into the shooting that killed 12 people.

Debbie Borato said her family just wants closure.

She’s also pleading with the other families to come together and put on a united front to learn more about what happened

Nearly three weeks after her sister Missy’s tragic death, Borato still can’t believe it.

“Her and I spoke almost every day,” she said. “There is a lot of emotions riding on this.”

As she tries to move forward, Borato has questions about the events leading up to that fateful afternoon.

“We can console one another for so long but what about getting our final answers?” Borato asked.

Borato joins Katherine Nixon’s family in requesting an independent investigation into the shooting. She’s frustrated by what she calls a lack of communication about the current investigation.

“We don’t want to be pushed to the back and say ‘be patient, you know it will come out eventually.’ We don’t want eventually. We want now,” Borato said.

In particular, Borato wants the suspect’s personnel files released. She said conversations with Missy’s coworkers contradict statements by the city saying the gunman was a satisfactory employee.

“The man handed in his resignation that morning. He all day long knowing what he was going to do,” Borato said. “I don’t understand. Who are we supposed to believe?”

Borato said she’s not trying to place blame, but wants to understand if any signs may have been missed.

She hopes the families of the other victims will follow suit.

“I want the families to come forward. Please, please I beg them,” Borato said. “We want closure and our closure is dependent on the answers we need to get from public utilities.”

The family of Joshua Hardy, another victim in the shooting, also wants a separate investigation.

In a statement last week, City Manager Dave Hansen said the city is committed to conducting a complete and responsible investigation.

Once it’s finished and reviewed by the Commonwealth’s Attorney, the city will decide if there are still unanswered questions that merit an independent investigation.