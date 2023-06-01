VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – As the family members of the victims of the May 31, 2019 mass shooting at Building 2 of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center got off the bus, they heard the sound of bagpipes from the Tidewater Pipes and Drums.

Christopher Rapp, one of the victims was a member of the group and among the 12 killed that day.

The four-year commemoration at 31st Street and Atlantic Avenue at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, with a prayer led by former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, was held at 3 p.m., with a moment of silence observed at 4:06 p.m., the time the first 911 call went out.

It was a time for family members to gather, to hug each other, to cry.

“I hope today is step towards closure for us, that by coming together, we can take the first step towards healing,” said Sarah Gayle, the daughter of victim Mary Louise Gayle, “helping the state to understand how massive and deep of the problem this is for us.”

After a minute of silence, each family grabbed peace doves and let them go together – symbolic of the family members sticking together through tragedy.

“It’s a good day for me,” said Aliaksei Gusev, twin brother of victim Alexander Mikhail Gusev. “It took us four years to come together as one big family.”

As the Tidewater Pipes and Drums played Amazing Grace, Sarah Gayle read the names of the 12 people who died that day.

“Missy, Kate, Keith, Bobby, Tara, Laquita, Alex, Rich, Chris, Josh, Bert, and my Mary Lou.”