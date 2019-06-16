Family holds memorial service for VB shooting victim LaQuita Brown

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The family of 39-year-old LaQuita Brown, who was killed when a gunman opened fire at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center on May 31, held a memorial service at the Harrison Opera House.

Hundreds of friends and family stopped by to pay tribute. Her family invited 10 On Your Side to celebrate her life at the service.

Brown was a right of way agent — who worked for the city for a little over four years.

A spokesperson for Brown’s family, McKell Miller, said, “The family would like to thank the thousands who have supported them during these traumatic two weeks. So many who knew Laquita, even for a short period of time, recognized that she was indeed a special person. It’s true, Laquita would never say that about herself, but she was.”