Families remember loved ones lost in VB mass shooting May 31, 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Friday was a day for the City of Virginia Beach to remember what happened on Friday May 31 at 4:06 p.m. That was the time the first 911 call came in reporting an active shooter in Building 2.

One of those killed that day Public Utilities Engineer Kate Nixon.

“It’s tough,” Kate’s 14-year-old daughter Morgan said. “She always made us laugh and have fun, and she would do crafts with us. She enjoyed her time with us.”

7-year-old Madilyn loved to go to work with mom in Building 2.

“It was so much fun… It was the first time I could see mom’s office, and to see what she does there, and it was really cool,” the 7-year-old said.

Madilyn talks to her mom throughout the day.

“Like, I’ll say how my day was and tell her all about it … and, yes, she talks back to me, and she tells me how her day was too,” she said.

10 On Your Side asked Kate’s husband, Jason asked, about how he is doing emotionally.

“It sucks,” he said, followed by a quick smile on his face. “I miss waking up in the morning and seeing a bunch of pillows where her body used to be.”

In their home, a black and white picture shows the two on their wedding day on July 21, 2000.

“I miss everything about Kate. There is nothing I don’t miss about her. Everything we have here is because of Kate,” Jason said. “Kate did everything, I was just here for the ride. She did it all. She took pride in her daughters.”

Jason is still trying to figure out how to live a different type of life.

“It is a learning process. I’m trying to figure out how to be the mom, and dad, and do these things,” he said.

Madilyn chimed in: “And you’re a teacher.”

Jason admits he is spoiling the children.

“I try to balance it out among all three of them. I got to be the best I can. I do respond a little too much on video games,” he said.

Madilyn chimed in again: “Just a tad.”

“I try to make up for the thing I can’t get them. I can’t give them back their mother,” Jason said.

On Sunday, Jason will bring the girls to Building 2. At 4:06 p.m. he will deliver tributes to Kate and the others lost, including Kate’s favorite cup of joe.

“They sent me 10 free bags of Black Rifle Coffee. We will have a toast to Kate’s favorite coffee in front of the building … and this is her favorite coffee mug that she carried around at work every day,” he said.

10 On Your Side also spoke to Debbie Borato, whose sister Missy Langer also worked in Public Utilities with Nixon. Borato says Missy’s death leaves a void that cannot be filled, ever.

“I just stay in bed, and not think about it. I’m wanting to know why. Wanting to find answers. Finding answers is what I want. I’m not satisfied with a lot of things we weren’t getting from the City of Virginia Beach.”

