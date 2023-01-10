VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Survivors and families of the victims who died during the May 31, 2019 mass shooting in the Virginia Beach Municipal Center held a press conference Tuesday demanding answers from city officials.

Family members say they want accountability and transparency from the City of Virginia Beach who they say ignored their trauma and lacked care and concern following the shooting.

“It’s time for Virginia Beach to step up and own their toxic environment,” says the sister of one of the victims. The family members belong to a group called “5/31 Families United.”

Former Virginia Lt. Governor Justin E. Fairfax was present during the press conference. Fairfax is representing five of the Virginia Beach families which include the families of Kate Nixon, Michelle “Missy” Langer, Joshua O. Hardy, Mary Louise Gayle and Laquita C. Brown.

“[We are] entering a powerful new season of truth,” said Fairfax echoing the message of the family members demanding answers. The group is set to travel to Richmond Wednesday for an upcoming meeting held by the Virginia Beach Mass Shooting Commission.

Watch the full press conference below.

The group is also planning to meet with Attorney General Jason Miyares and Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears.

In December, Miyares voiced his disappointment, issuing a very critical letter to the members of the commission.

He sent the letter right after the Associated Press reported on several members stepping down from the commission, which is tasked with conducting an independent investigation into the mass shooting.

“The failure of some commissioners and the City of Virginia Beach to prioritize the work of the Commission has been justifiably upsetting to the families of the victims and the community as a whole,” said Miyares. “I implore you, on behalf of the citizens of Virginia Beach and the Commonwealth of Virginia, to prioritize this Commission’s mission and treat your task with the seriousness and respect that it deserves. The families that have lost loved ones should expect nothing else.”

Fairfax stated that the discovery of an alleged personal laptop belonging to the shooter did not motivate the press conference, however, the discovery is proof that there are still questions swirling regarding the investigation.

Fairfax asks community members to urge their elected officials and demand answers for the families.