Events, tributes planned to commemorate 2 years since Virginia Beach mass shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach will commemorate the May 31, 2019, mass shooting at the city’s municipal center with events and other tributes this week.

A gunman killed 12 people and seriously hurt 5 others inside of building two that day.

On Wednesday, the city will start several memorials for the victims. They will last over the next few days.

A memorial is set up at the municipal complex. A dozen forget-me-not flowers represent the lives lost. People can leave a message on a banner until next Wednesday.

A “Love for VB” flower is painted at Mount Trashmore and a banner is placed at the bottom of the hill. You can also write a message of hope.

There is also a sand sculpture at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on 24th Street.

“It’s nice to be part of a less somber grieving process. Bring some beauty to an otherwise dark subject matter,” said Dean Arscott, the artist with Sandtastic.

More May 31 remembrance activities:

  • VB Strong Center Storywalk
  • Friday: wear blue and moment of silence at 4:06 p.m.
  • Monday: online memorial service and flags at half-staff

For more details click here.

