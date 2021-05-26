Events, tributes planned to commemorate 2 years since Virginia Beach mass shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach will commemorate the May 31, 2019, mass shooting at the city’s municipal center with events and other tributes this week.
A gunman killed 12 people and seriously hurt 5 others inside of building two that day.
On Wednesday, the city will start several memorials for the victims. They will last over the next few days.
A memorial is set up at the municipal complex. A dozen forget-me-not flowers represent the lives lost. People can leave a message on a banner until next Wednesday.
A “Love for VB” flower is painted at Mount Trashmore and a banner is placed at the bottom of the hill. You can also write a message of hope.
There is also a sand sculpture at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on 24th Street.
“It’s nice to be part of a less somber grieving process. Bring some beauty to an otherwise dark subject matter,” said Dean Arscott, the artist with Sandtastic.
More May 31 remembrance activities:
- VB Strong Center Storywalk
- Friday: wear blue and moment of silence at 4:06 p.m.
- Monday: online memorial service and flags at half-staff
