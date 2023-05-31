VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Wednesday marks four years since the Virginia Beach Municipal Center mass shooting, and community members are coming together to host a vigil to remember the victims.

People across Hampton Roads will gather for a vigil Wednesday at 8 p.m. outside Virginia Beach city hall. The Mayor and other city leaders invite all to attend.

The tragedy, which took place on May 31, 2019, in Municipal Building 2, took the lives of 12 people and seriously injured four others. Since that day, survivors and families of those victims have fought for justice and answers as they try to heal.

“Families and the victims are having to jump through hoops just to be treated with some dignity. They’re left shattered and in shambles,” said Jason Nixon, the husband of one of the victims, Kate Nixon.

Justin Fairfax, who is the attorney for the families of the victims, told 10 On Your Side in March that he and the families believe they have not gotten the whole truth about what occurred on the day of the mass shooting.

“We’ve been investigating this horrific mass murder. The 5/31 families have united to try and try and get to the truth and what we’ve found is that they have not gotten the full truth. They have not gotten all the answers they deserve about what happened that day,” Fairfax said.

Last month, the City approved a design for a permanent 5/31 memorial. The design includes open spaces, a reflecting pool, memorial wall, and walking trail.

The permanent memorial will be near the municipal center at the corner of Nimmo Parkway and Princess Anne Road.

To learn more about the vigil, and to learn about other ways residents can remembers the lives lost, visit the LoveForVB website.