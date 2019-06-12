College students donating proceeds of VB Strong bracelets to victims’ families

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — People across Hampton Roads continue to show their support for the Virginia Beach community.

A pair of college students are giving back to the families affected by the tragedy. The students are selling hand-made “VB strong” bracelets.

They’re donating their earnings to the families of the victims that died.

It’s a small token of support but it comes with a big message.

“I feel like we’re a big city but we’re a really tight-knit community,” Callie Dunham said.

When she isn’t working at the Virginia Beach Rock Gym, Dunham is busy creating jewelry with her friend Richelle.

A Virginia Beach native, Dunham said seeing her hometown in the headlines for another senseless tragedy was especially tough.

“It broke my heart when I saw it on the news,” Dunham said. “I just wanted to do something and the owner wanted to do something.”

The girls are now crafting bracelets with the words “VB Strong.”

What started as a hobby to pay for college textbooks is turning into a passion project.

“It takes at least five or six minutes, so a few hours out of my day is definitely worth it,” Dunham said. “This was the one little thing that we thought we could do. It’s something so small but it’s going to last a long time I think.”

Dunham said each bracelet is handmade with different stones and colors. The Rock Gym is selling the wrist-wear for $10 each.

“Not only are we going to be selling bracelets but soon we’re going to be selling VB Strong t-shirts as well and 100% of proceeds are also going to be going to the families,” Dunham said.

Dunham and the Rock Gymhope the bracelets send a message of hope to the community and to those directly affected.

“You have an amazing community behind you so things will get better,” she said.

If you’d like a bracelet, you can purchase one from the Rock Gym or through their Instagram accounthttps://www.instagram.com/betterbracelets_/.