City receives grant to open a “VB Strong Center” for victims of mass shooting

Virginia Beach Mass Shooting

Del. Kelly Fowler holds her daughter Sophie, 6, in front of the row of crosses at the memorial located by Building 11 of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Virginia Beach, Va. Twelve crosses were placed at the memorial to honor the 12 victims of the mass shooting that took place at the center several days earlier. (Sarah Holm/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Virginia Beach has been awarded $3 million from the Department of Criminal Justice Services, which will be used to open a “VB Strong Center”.

City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to appropriate the federal funding to this project.

According to city spokeswoman Julie Hill, they hope to have the facility open in October. She said they are considering a location in the Landstown Commons area.

The grant was awarded through the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) and specifically designated to be used toward recovery and support from the May 31 mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center. Twelve people were killed in the shooting. Four others were injured.

Special Coverage: Virginia Beach Mass Shooting

Through a partnership with Sentara, the VB Strong Center will provide long-term resources and serve as a referral center for victims, their families, Virginia Beach residents and first responders affected by the tragedy.

The center will be managed and operated by Sentara with City oversight.

