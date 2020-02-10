Bill calling for state commission to investigate VB mass shooting stalled by House committee could be included in state budget

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — There could be trouble in the push for a state independent commission to investigate the Virginia Beach mass shooting.

The House Appropriations Committee, led by Del. Luke Torian (D-Prince William County), decided not to put legislation proposing the state commission, HB658, on the committee’s docket.

That means there is not enough time to get the bill to the House of Delegates floor by Tuesday for the required votes before crossover, in which all the House of Delegates bills go to the State Senate and the Senate bills go to the House.

10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox has been working on this story and understands there are efforts to put the state commission as a line item in the state budget, bypassing the legislative process through committee.

It is unorthodox to do it this way, but it has happened before. It could also be stripped in the conference committee with delegates and senators.

