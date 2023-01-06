VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A local delegate who claims to have a laptop belonging to the Virginia Beach mass shooter says she will now provide a copy of the hard drive to all law enforcement.

As WAVY reported on Thursday, Delegate Kelly Convirs-Fowler said that since announcing her possession of the laptop, she handed it over to her attorney, Joe Sherman, and that they are now working to give it to the Department of Justice.

10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox sat down with Sherman, who says the laptop is in a safe and secure location and that Convirs-Fowler has agreed this is the way to go in order to aid in the investigation and to get more answers for her constituents.

“My intention is to provide an entire copy of the device to everybody who is interested and makes an appropriate request,” explained Sherman. “We want to provide copies to them at the local state and federal levels.”

Joe Sherman says they will deliver the laptop to the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice.

When VBPD originally asked Convirs-Fowler for the laptop, she said she didn’t think it was the right move.

“It should not go back into the hands of those that missed it to begin with,” she said. “So, I think finding out who that was and then having some sort of responsibility there can help this not happen again.”

Convirs-Fowler confirmed to WAVY on Tuesday that she provided Jason Nixon, the husband of one of the mass shooting victims, with a copy of the contents of the laptop. Nixon is currently being represented by Fairfax, along with several families who lose their loved ones during the May 2019 mass shooting.

