VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — On Wednesday, architects who are designing Virginia Beach’s 5/31 Memorial will give an update on the design.

The memorial will honor the 12 victims who were shot and killed on May 31, 2019. Several other people were injured. The shooting took place at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

In April, the 5/31 Memorial Committee chose a memorial design by Dills Architects.

The design has a memorial with the names of the 12 people who died, and has 150 canopy lights that will illuminate pathways at night.

150 represents the total years of service of the 12 victims. The design also includes a hero tree dedicated to the first responders.

Dills Architects expects construction to cost around $5.8 million.

The City of Virginia Beach allocated $1.2 million to cover the cost of the design contract. The city is also setting aside more money to cover the full project.

The 5/31 Memorial meeting is from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Virginia Beach Economic Development Conference Room. It’s open to the public and will be streamed online.