Building 2 at Virginia Beach’s municipal complex as it was adorned on the anniversary of the mass shooting, May 31, 2020 (WAVY Photo)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The next 5/31 Memorial Committee meeting will take place on January 9 and will be open to the public.

According to a press release, the meeting will take place from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Virginia Beach Economic Development Conference Room, located at 4525 Main St., Suite #700.

During the meeting, the two shortlisted design firms will provide an introductory presentation and seek feedback from the community.

The committee will then continue with the anticipated timeline of milestones, which is as follows:

Firms will submit proposals by Feb. 24. The 5/31 Memorial Committee expects to interview representatives from both firms.

The 5/31 Memorial Committee will solicit stakeholder feedback on designs throughout March.

In late March-early April, the 5/31 Memorial Committee will meet to select one of the two firms, and then make a recommendation to City Council.

For those who are unable to attend the meeting in person, live stream options will also be available on the Virginia Beach government website and the City of Virginia Beach Facebook.