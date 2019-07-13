13 bids submitted for independent investigation into Va. Beach mass shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Thirteen bids were accepted by the deadline of 4 p.m. Friday afternoon for the independent investigation into the May 31 mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

Of the 13 companies who submitted, six are from Northern Virginia and D.C., two are from Chicago and one each is from Delaware, Charlotte, Williamsburg and Roanoke.

There was one from Virginia Beach that was rejected because it was from Virginia Beach and would not be considered.

Virginia Beach City Auditor Lyndon Remias made it a stipulation that no Virginia Beach-based company could apply because the investigation must be totally transparent.

The independent investigation will look at the shooter’s emailed resignation on the morning of the attack which ends: “…due to personal reasons I must relieve my position”

The City redacted the person the shooter sent it to who responded: “I hope you are able to resolve your personal reasons. To be clear your last work day will be Friday June 14, 2019”

10 On Your Side asked Remias who that person is, but he refused to say.

Other sources confirm it was Rich Nettleton who was an Engineer Manager, and was one of the 12 people killed in the attack. The investigation will examine how Nettleton and others were targets of the shooter’s evil rage.

Emails from that dark day will be examined. “They will be built into the timeline and by connecting some of those dots, we may have a cause and affect based on that correspondence,” Remias told 10 On Your Side.

Another part of the investigation will look at the relationship of the shooter around those he killed. City Manager Dave Hansen says he had satisfactory employment history.

Remias responded, “I think an independent investigation will answer that. They will be able to do interviews, so they will be able to determine if he was a satisfactory employee or did he have work place issues.”

Remias also noted the importance of transparency, “Transparency is driving this investigation. That is why it is independent.”

The independent investigation will include the timeline, “We asked for a timeline of the events leading up to and before and after the 5-31 tragedy,” Remias added.

The review includes city policies. Remias added, “Reporting workplace violence and security of our buildings our process with security cards our process of alerting employees in an emergency. An email went out, but should a text have gone out?”

The Virginia Beach Police investigation continues, but 10 On Your Side asked, what if the VBPD refused to hand over information to the independent investigators?

Remias says he is supported by city code to require documents for the independent investigators, “The city auditor and those we engage have access to all records people, documents, within the city — even if the police say we don’t we have a right to all documents — with a few exceptions.”

This weekend, Remias will work to find the winning independent investigation team. He hopes to have the final winner by Wednesday with work to begin by the end of July.