Remembering the Victims

Laquita C. Brown

Ryan Keith Cox

Tara Welch Gallagher

Mary Louise Gayle

Alexander Mikhail Gusev

Joshua O. Hardy

Michelle "Missy" Langer

Richard H. Nettleton

Katherine A. Nixon

Christopher Kelly Rapp

Herbert "Bert" Snelling

Robert "Bobby" Williams

