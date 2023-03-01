NORFOLK (WAVY) – Woodside jumped out to a 15-4 first quarter lead and never looked back in the Wolverines 56-41 win over Maury for the Class 5B region championship on Tuesday at Scope.

The Wolverines lost to the Commodores in the playoffs last season but avenge that defeat with a wire-to-wire win.

“We lost to them in the second round, it was a heartbreaker,” guard Say’Quan Deas said. “We got the get back revenge.”

Woodside is coached by Stefan Welsh, who happened to lead the Wolverines to back-to-back state titles as a player in 2004 and 2005.

“When I came back here these were the things that we wanted to do,” Welsh said. “They paid the price for these moments and I’m just happy for my team.”

Both Maury and Woodside have qualified for the state quarterfinals.

In the 3A region final, Lake Taylor let a late 10-point lead slip as the Titans lost to Hopewell 34-33.

Despite the loss, Lake Taylor will still play in the state quarterfinals but will have to travel out of the region.