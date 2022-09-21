SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Remains found back in June in Emporia as part of a homicide investigation belong to a 65-year-old Mechanicsville woman who’d been reported missing, the medical examiner’s office in Norfolk has found.

The Southampton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case, after finding the remains of Karen Louise Ryan on June 21 in the 24000 block of Adams Grove Road, in the area of Three Creek.

The homicide investigation was launched immediately, due to the nature of how the remains were found, authorities say.

The sheriff’s office says Ryan was entered into a law enforcement database as a missing person earlier this year by the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

There are no other updates as of September 21, but the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 757-653-2100.