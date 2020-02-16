W&M honors Thornton, rallies to down red-hot Delaware 81-77

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILLIAMSBURG (WAVY) – Nathan Knight once again put William & Mary on his back and guided the Tribe to an impressive 81-77 win over Delaware at Kaplan Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Knight paced the Tribe (18-10, 10-5) with 33 points and 12 rebounds for his nation-leading 21st double-double of the season.

The Tribe twice overcame deficits; by seven at halftime and by six with 9:18 left to play.

At halftime, the school honored former guard Marcus Thornton by retiring his no. 3 jersey in the rafters. Thornton is the school’s all-time leading scorer, was named the 2015 CAA Player of the Year, and led the Tribe to the regular season crown and CAA Tournament championship game that season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending stories