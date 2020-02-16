W&M honors Thornton, rallies to down red-hot Delaware 81-77

WILLIAMSBURG (WAVY) – Nathan Knight once again put William & Mary on his back and guided the Tribe to an impressive 81-77 win over Delaware at Kaplan Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Knight paced the Tribe (18-10, 10-5) with 33 points and 12 rebounds for his nation-leading 21st double-double of the season.

The Tribe twice overcame deficits; by seven at halftime and by six with 9:18 left to play.

At halftime, the school honored former guard Marcus Thornton by retiring his no. 3 jersey in the rafters. Thornton is the school’s all-time leading scorer, was named the 2015 CAA Player of the Year, and led the Tribe to the regular season crown and CAA Tournament championship game that season.