Wisconsin man celebrates 70th birthday – by doing 1,000 situps

by: NBC15 Staff

LANCASTER, Wis. (WMTV) – Some say the best way to celebrate your birthday is surrounded by family and friends.

For Max P. Drew, of Lancaster, Wis., his 70th birthday was a day to prove age is just a number – as he chased a digit much larger than 70.

This birthday, Drew is shooting for a personal and world record – one thousand sit-ups.

“He’s always been a fitness buff. Growing up he would always take us to the gym,” says Drew’s daughter, Sharon Slack. “When I was little, he’d pound out thousands of sit-ups.”

“I think if all of us ate the way that my dad did, we’d all be able to do sit-ups like him,” Slack says.

“It’s impressive at his age,” says Harold Fager, Drew’s friend, and trainer. “It’s impressive at any age. At 70 it’s really impressive.”

Drew says: “My body is my biggest asset. I’ve been through hell and back and my body is still cranking. So I had this feeling, 70 years old – do a thousand sit-ups.”

“You go to a restaurant and you see these families – no conversation,” Drew says. “Maybe I can be some kind of influence that if that old fossil can do it, maybe they’ll try.”

Drew ended up setting a new record of 1,000 sit-ups in 34 minutes and 18 seconds and will celebrate with either tacos or pizza with family and friends Thursday night.

