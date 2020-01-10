Wilson boys’ hoops, off to perfect start, looks to snap decades-long drought

PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) – It’s pretty easy to find out when the last time a boys basketball team from Woodrow Wilson high school won a state championship.

Walk into the gym, look up in the rafters, and you’ll spot a 1965 title banner. As far as finding out when the last time a Presidents’ team made the playoffs? That’s a bit more difficult.

“The last time they possibly went was 1965,” said Wilson athletics director Ron Cabbler. “There’s no recent record here at the school of them making the playoffs anytime we know between now and way before (1990).”

This year’s team is well on its way to changing that.

The Presidents began the season a perfect 9-0; a record that includes wins over perennial contender Lake Taylor and the reigning Class 5 champion Maury.

“Why not us,” said Gerald Andrews, who’s in his first season as head coach. “We’re just as good as everybody else and I tell them, ‘Let’s go out there and show them Wilson’s got some ballers too.'”