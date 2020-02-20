Williamsburg’s Carter drains game-winner at NBA’s All-Star weekend

WILLIAMSBURG (WAVY) – Chris Carter has never let his learning disability stand in his way; whether it meant graduating from Bruton High School, from George Mason University, or pursuing his love of basketball.

Last weekend, Carter, 30, soaked in a moment he will never forget.

He was one of 12 athletes from around the world selected to play in the NBA Cares Special Olympics Unified Basketball Game, which was part of the NBA’s All-Star Weekend in Chicago.

With his team down one in the final seconds, Carter stole in inbounds pass, took one dribble and drilled the game-winning bucket from the baseline with only :11 seconds left to play. “You just can’t make this up,” said Carter.

Basketball runs through his blood. His father, Brenner, played against Ralph Sampson in the 1978 high school state championship game. His younger brother Marcus became a two-time All-American at Christopher Newport University, and happened to watch catch Chris’s all-star moment from the sideline.

“(He took) his little patent floater he always does, right hand, and it was nothing but net,” said Marcus Carter.

“(It was) one of my biggest memories of my lifetime,” said Chris.