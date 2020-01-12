William & Mary wins 5th straight, beats Charleston 67-56

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Nathan Knight had 21 points and 13 rebounds as William & Mary remained undefeated in the Colonial Athletic Association by handing College of Charleston its first conference loss, 67-56.

The Tribe improve to 5-0 in the CAA for just the third time in program history.

Luke Loewe had 10 points and Andy Van Vliet, the Tribe’s second leading scorer entering the game at 15 points per game, was held to 7 points on 3-of-11 shooting while the Tribe earned their fifth consecutive win.