William & Mary wins 4th-straight game, tops UNCW 79-63

WILLIAMSBURG (WAVY) – Andy Van Vliet had 18 points and 11 rebounds as William & Mary topped UNC Wilmington 79-63.

Nathan Knight added 17 points and 17 rebounds for the Tribe. Knight also had five assists for the Tribe.

Luke Loewe had 14 points for William & Mary (12-5, 4-0 Colonial Athletic Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game.

Bryce Barnes added 11 points. Jaylen Sims had 21 points and six rebounds for the Seahawks (5-13, 0-5), who have now lost 10 games in a row. 

William & Mary hosts Charleston on Saturday in a battle of teams that are unbeaten in conference play.

