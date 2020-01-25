Live Now
President Trump Impeachment Trial: House Managers Wrapping up Arguments

William & Mary web exclusive with coach Dane Fischer and Nathan Knight

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILLIAMSBURG (WAVY) – Under first-year head coach Dane Fischer, the William & Mary men’s basketball sits atop the standings in the Colonial Athletic Association.

Led by senior center Nathan Knight, the Tribe have a 7-1 conference record and have recorded non-conference wins over the likes of Old Dominion, Hampton, Wofford and American.

Thursday night, with the students back on campus, William & Mary packed 4,400 fans into Kaplan Arena for the Tribe’s 88-75 win over James Madison.

Saturday, William & Mary hosts Towson in a 4:00 tip-off.

In this WAVY.com web exclusive, Bruce Rader sits down with coach Fischer and Nathan Knight as they explain the Tribe’s success and what to expect in the future.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories