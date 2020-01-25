William & Mary web exclusive with coach Dane Fischer and Nathan Knight

WILLIAMSBURG (WAVY) – Under first-year head coach Dane Fischer, the William & Mary men’s basketball sits atop the standings in the Colonial Athletic Association.

Led by senior center Nathan Knight, the Tribe have a 7-1 conference record and have recorded non-conference wins over the likes of Old Dominion, Hampton, Wofford and American.

Thursday night, with the students back on campus, William & Mary packed 4,400 fans into Kaplan Arena for the Tribe’s 88-75 win over James Madison.

Saturday, William & Mary hosts Towson in a 4:00 tip-off.

In this WAVY.com web exclusive, Bruce Rader sits down with coach Fischer and Nathan Knight as they explain the Tribe’s success and what to expect in the future.