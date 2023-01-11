WILLIAMSBURG (WAVY) – William & Mary wrapped up a three-game homestand on Wednesday by defeating Hampton 81-65 in the first meeting between the two regional rivals as members of the Colonial Athletic Association.

William & Mary (7-10, 2-2) placed four players in double figures scoring. Noah Collier and Anders Nelson each had 15, while Ben Wight and Gabe Dorsey each contributed 13 points.

The Tribe shot 59 percent from the field and was 7-16 from three-point range.

William & Mary also dominated the boards, outrebounding Hampton 38-21.

Hampton shot a respectable 45 percent from the field, but shot just 44 percent from the free throw line.

Hampton had four players in double figures as well, led by Russell Dean’s game-high 21 points.

The loss was Hampton’s eighth in a row. The Pirates have yet to win a conference game in their first season as a member of the CAA.

The Pirates (3-14, 0-5) host North Carolina A&T on Monday night at 7:00. Former Pirate great and NBA champion Rick Mahorn will have his jersey retired that night.

William & Mary meanwhile begins a three-game road trip beginning Saturday at UNC-Wilmington.