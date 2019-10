GALLUP, NM (KRQE) - New video gives insight into the accusations that a high school football coach stole money from one of his players. A parent of one of the students contacted police about the crime that was caught on camera.

The now-former football coach John Roanhaus at Gallup's Miyamura High School was arrested earlier this month on burglary and larceny charges for allegedly taking money from one of his own players.