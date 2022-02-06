Western Kentucky snaps ODU’s two-game win streak

NORFOLK (WAVY) – It was one of “those” nights for the Old Dominion men’s basketball team. The Monarchs simply could not keep up with the red-hot shooting Western Kentucky brought with them to Chartway Arena.

The Hilltoppers (12-11, 4-6 in Conference USA) made 50 percent of their field goals, and hit 12 of 28 three-point attempts in a 77-60 win on Saturday night.

Four Western Kentucky players scored in double-figures, led by Justice Cameron’s 18 points. He also secured five rebounds and dished out five assists. Dayvion McKnight, who leads CUSA in assists, scored 15 points and led the Hilltoppers with six assists.

C.J. Keyser led Old Dominion (9-13, 4-5 in CUSA) with 19 points.