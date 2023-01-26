CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Limitless Events in Greenbrier reportedly booked its venue to more than 30 people throughout 2023. Now, the fate of weddings, anniversary celebrations and charity events is up in the air.

Limitless Events, owned by Ron and Kelly Scott, has rented 625 Independence Pkwy. in Chesapeake for more than two years without a written lease. The Scotts also used the space for Limitless Church.

“I think I really had a vision for my day and this venue really fit that and knowing that we can’t get married here is devastating,” said bride Hillary Moyler.

Several couples contacted 10 On Your Side sharing that they weren’t able to get in touch with the Scotts to schedule walk-throughs with vendors. This week, the Scotts sent the couples a video of Kelly Scott explaining their company’s fallout with the building’s owners. Scott stated that they had been using couples’ payments as they came in to pay rent. The couples are now out thousands of dollars.

“They were robbing Peter to pay Paul,” explained the building’s previous property manager Kathleen Lopez.

Lopez said that the property owners were reluctant to offer the Scotts a lease because of their business model. Lopez said the owners switched management companies at the end of 2022. That coincided with the Scott’s failure to pay rent on time.

The space has been listed for sale for 202 days. The Scotts said that during several failed sales negotiations, they were assured that their event business was a part of the sale. Ron Scott told 10 On Your Side that they’re just as much victims as anyone else involved. He said he asked the building owners to allow him to rent the building for single days so he could still hold the events they’d booked, but was told no.

“They are shifting the blame to the actual owners and landlords of the property,” said Carol Karss, who booked the space to celebrate her 25th wedding anniversary. “We didn’t pay them our money. We paid Limitless venue.”

The mess leaves couples on the hook for nonrefundable payments to vendors such as caterers, photographers, and florists. Many want their money back and hope to find venues still available on their wedding dates.

That might prove to be a tough task for Crystal Tillet, who said she and her fiancé are set to get married on March 25. As their wedding date inches closer, she said her worries are growing.

“55 days to be exact. We already had our DJ, our caterer,” Tillet said. “We already sent out our invitations.”

“Couldn’t sleep, I cried so much. My family has been affected and has tried to find other places to go. And it’s very emotional,” Tillet said. “I’m the first grandchild on my father’s side to get married. I’m the first girl on my mom’s side to get married.”

Moyler and her fiancé Terrance Maynard met at the Something in the Water festival. As big fans of Pharrell, the couple was delighted to learn that their April 25 wedding date aligned with the new iteration of the festival. Now, their fandom presents an inconvenient irony.

“We might have to switch our date,” Moyler said. “We’ve already sent our invitations, RSVPs (and) all of our vendors are booked. We’re really having to start over.” The couple is out roughly $15,000, they said.

Other couples said they’re speaking to attorneys to attempt to recoup their money.