PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) — Nathan Epstein, Brian Parsons and Andy Hilton of Recruit757.com take a look at this week’s state championship football games.

Class 6

South County (14-0) vs. Oscar Smith (13-1) Saturday at 4:30 at Hampton University

Class 5

Stone Bridge (12-1) vs. Maury (14-0) Saturday at 12:00 Hampton University

Class 4

Tuscarora (13-1) vs. Lake Taylor (12-2) Saturday 4:30 at Liberty University

North Carolina

Northeastern (Elizabeth City) vs. Reidsville Saturday at 3:30 at Wake Forest